Carbajal secures over $3,000,000 million in federal funding for SLO County airports

Congressman Salud Carbajal announced over $3 million in federal funding to upgrade infrastructure at two San Luis Obispo County airports.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport will receive $2.7 million to construct a new 315-foot taxiway, while Oceano Airport will get $313,500 to reseal its runway.

Representative Carbajal, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, emphasized the importance of modernizing local airports to support tourism, emergency response, and economic growth.

“SLO’s regional airports are critical for the Central Coast’s tourism sector, emergency response capabilities, pilot training, and other vital activities," said Carbajal.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Infrastructure Grant program.