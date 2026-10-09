Central Coast firefighters visit schools for SLO County's Annual Burn Relay

Firefighters from across the Central Coast visited schools throughout San Luis Obispo County on Thursday as part of the 34th Annual Burn Relay, teaching students about fire prevention and safety.

The annual event reached thousands of children with hands-on lessons about how to prevent fires and respond during emergencies. Educators said students are often more engaged when first responders visit campus, making the safety lessons more impactful and memorable.

The Burn Relay is supported by the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, which works with local fire departments to provide burn prevention education and safety programs for children and families throughout the community.

KSBY Community Reporters Monique Lopez and Leslie Molina joined firefighters for part of Thursday's event as it traveled to schools across the region.