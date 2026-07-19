Central Coast Gymnastics celebrates 35th anniversary

Central Coast Gymnastics held a special event Saturday night to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

The gym, which is located in San Luis Obispo, offers classes in competitive gymnastics, acrobatics, cheer, trampoline, and more for kids of all ages.

"I felt very fortunate. I was very passionate. I wanted the kids to be able to have the experience that I did as a child, and the benefits of what gymnastics did for me," said owner Mimi Phene-McKellar. "It's just an honor to be able to do this for 35 years and super excited to celebrate tonight,"

The free celebration included giveaways, performances and free gym time for the kids.

