Central Coast law enforcement reminds drivers that wet roads plus distracted driving lead to danger

Every vehicle traveling along the Central Coast's busy roadways represents a potential hazard, with drivers just one distraction away from a serious crash, according to local law enforcement officials who are intensifying efforts to combat distracted driving.

San Luis Obispo Police Traffic Division Officer Nolan Parsons said he regularly responds to collisions where drivers cannot explain what caused their crash.

"I'll often respond to a rear-end collision, and I'll ask the driver who was behind that collided with the car in front, 'Why did this happen? What prevented you from seeing what was happening in front of you?'" Parsons said. "And oftentimes the driver can't just give a clear answer."

KSBY Motorcycle Traffic Officer Nolan Parsons of SLO PD

The problem becomes more acute during wet weather conditions, when roads are already more dangerous, and distracted driving compounds the risk, Parsons said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers issued more than 111,000 citations statewide in 2025 for distracted driving violations, which is a 20% increase from the previous year.

The financial consequences are significant. What begins as an initial fine can balloon to $240 when all infractions are totaled, plus points added to a driver's license that can increase insurance premiums.

KSBY New statistics show distracted driving tickets are on the rise.

Local drivers said they've witnessed the dangerous behavior firsthand and are concerned for their safety.

"I really get upset when I see people driving and they're not in their lane, they're moving over one or the other, so you're scared when you go by them," said Janis Milksop, a local driver.

Bella Dominguez is a professional tailor whose business sits along busy Broad Street between Tank Farm and Orcutt Roads in San Luis Obispo. She told KSBY News Reporter Jessica Roe she fears for her safety when encountering distracted drivers. "I'm scared when people phone while driving, I’m scared for me," she said.

Mark Woolpert noted that modern technology eliminates excuses for handheld phone use while driving.

"It's definitely important to drive hands-free. I think every car available now has hands-free technology, so there is no reason you should actually be using your phone other than hands-free," Woolpert said.

Parents and new drivers, take note: California law prohibits drivers between ages 16 and 18 from using any phone behind the wheel, including hands-free devices.

Parsons emphasized that distracted driving incidents continue to occur despite increased enforcement efforts.

"Yeah, it's happening, and it's in those moments that something in front of you happens that you're not able to react to as quickly as you would," he said.

The crackdown comes as law enforcement agencies across the Central Coast work to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries caused by preventable crashes.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

