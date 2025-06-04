Central Coast roller derby groups practice ahead of weekend doubleheader at the San Luis Obispo Skate Park

Tickets are available for a roller derby event on Saturday, June 7, at the San Luis Obispo Skate Park.

The pride and candy themed event is called "Taste the Rainbow."

It will be a doubleheader featuring leagues based in the Central Coast.

The SLOCO Junior Roller Derby team will take part in a "Unicorns vs. Fairies" competition at 5 p.m.

Organizers say skaters from all over California will participate.

Then at 7 p.m., the Central Coast Roller Derby league is set to take on the Bakersfield Derby Devils.

Food, drinks, merchandise vendors, and a photo booth will reportedly be on-site.

"It’s super fun, family-friendly, action-packed and good for all ages. It’s just a really unique sport — you see it on TV, you see it in the movies — and it has all of that fun and action," said Central Coast Roller Derby event coordinator Zoe Dascalos.

"Taste the Rainbow" begins at 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, and at 4:15 p.m. for those with general admission.

General admission tickets cost $15 each if purchased early, and tickets bought on the day of the event will be $20 each.

Entry is free for children and military members.

You can get your tickets online by clicking this link.

The event will benefit CAPSLO, according to organizers.