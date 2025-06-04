Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Central Coast roller derby groups practice ahead of weekend doubleheader at the San Luis Obispo Skate Park

Organizers say the event will benefit nonprofit organization CAPSLO.
Central Coast roller derby groups practice ahead of weekend doubleheader
Central Coast Roller Derby Practice
Posted
and last updated

Tickets are available for a roller derby event on Saturday, June 7, at the San Luis Obispo Skate Park.

The pride and candy themed event is called "Taste the Rainbow."

It will be a doubleheader featuring leagues based in the Central Coast.

The SLOCO Junior Roller Derby team will take part in a "Unicorns vs. Fairies" competition at 5 p.m.

Organizers say skaters from all over California will participate.

Then at 7 p.m., the Central Coast Roller Derby league is set to take on the Bakersfield Derby Devils.

Food, drinks, merchandise vendors, and a photo booth will reportedly be on-site.

"It’s super fun, family-friendly, action-packed and good for all ages. It’s just a really unique sport — you see it on TV, you see it in the movies — and it has all of that fun and action," said Central Coast Roller Derby event coordinator Zoe Dascalos.

"Taste the Rainbow" begins at 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, and at 4:15 p.m. for those with general admission.

General admission tickets cost $15 each if purchased early, and tickets bought on the day of the event will be $20 each.

Entry is free for children and military members.

You can get your tickets online by clicking this link.

The event will benefit CAPSLO, according to organizers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community