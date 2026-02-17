Central Coast storm forces homeless residents from Bob Jones Trail into warming centers

The latest winter storm pounding the Central Coast is forcing unhoused residents in San Luis Obispo to abandon encampments along the Bob Jones Trail and seek shelter.

As rain continues and water levels rise, safety officials say their priority is moving people out of flood-prone areas.

Joe Little, Emergency Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo, said storms pose serious risks along the trail.

“We’re worried about a swift water rescue situation, where someone gets into the creek, the flow increases, and there’s a lot of danger with that,” he said.

Many displaced residents head to the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center across the street from the trailhead, which is also serving as one of four warming centers across San Luis Obispo County.

“If it’s a warming center, we really try not to turn anybody away,” said Jack Lahey, Director of Homeless Services at 40 Prado.

Staff member Caleb Smith says storms bring a surge in demand.

“We’ve seen 50 to 80 more people come through the door. The lunch line stretched all the way to the front desk, but we’ve handled this before. It’s good to see people out of the rain getting the care they need,” Smith said.

On Monday, Lahey said the center will see between 160 and 180 people needing food, shelter, and a place to rest.

Currently, 40 Prado has only 50 cots available for overnight guests and is looking to add more. They’re also asking for donations of warm clothing, blankets, and especially towels.

"Folks come in soaked, and just having a way to dry off before we give them clean clothes makes a huge difference," Smith said.

Residents can donate items directly to 40 Prado or to any warming center in the county. Common needs include:



Towels

Warm clothing (jackets, sweaters, socks)

Blankets

Toiletries

📍 Four Warming Centers Open Across SLO County



40 Prado Homeless Services Center - 40 Prado Rd., San Luis Obispo

Paso Cares Volunteer Warming Center - Highlands Church, 215 Oak Hill Rd., Paso Robles

ECHO Warming Center - 1134 Black Oak Dr., Paso Robles

5CHC Warming Center - 1023 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

Click here for more information about each center.