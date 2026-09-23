Central Coast universities named among ‘Best in the West’

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is once again earning national recognition in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of the nation’s best universities.

For the fourth consecutive year, Cal Poly was named the number-one Regional University in the West.

The university also marked its 34th consecutive year at the top of U.S. News’ ranking for best public regional universities.

Cal Poly also ranked number one in the West for Best Colleges for Veterans and Best Regional Colleges for In-State Students.

The latest rankings also highlight another Central Coast university.

UCSB ranked number 14 among the nation’s top public schools.

The annual U.S. News rankings evaluate colleges and universities using factors that include academic quality, graduation rates, student outcomes and other measures.