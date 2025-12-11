Changes coming to some Adventist Health patients insured through Coastal Communities Physician Network

According to Adventist Health, over the past two years, it has cared for around 6,500 Coastal Community Physician Network members at Adventist Health medical offices in San Luis Obispo County. For some of those members, beginning Jan. 1st, their coverage will change.

"It's important to note that while physician contract with Adventist is terminating with CCPN, CCPN will continue to have a contract with both Twin Cities and Sierra Vista hospitals," said Melissa Borden, CCPN Director of Marketing & Provider Relations

That means that care offered at both of those hospitals will still be available for people insured under Coastal Community Physician Network.

Adventist Health told KSBY in a statement: "These hospitals are not affected by changes to our clinic‑based Physician Network contracts because they operate under separate agreements. In practice, this means that hospital services such as emergency care, inpatient stays and other hospital-based care will continue to be covered at current levels."

KSBY reached out to CCPN about which services would be impacted, and was told four primary care physicians will be considered “out of network” in San Luis Obispo County starting Jan. 1.

"Those members affected were assigned to four primary care physicians that are employed by CCPN, and those members were notified by mail and by text of their reassignment. We are actively working to reschedule and get these patients reestablished with their new primary care physicians," Borden said.

Another impact will be that only one OBGYN will be covered by CCPN in San Luis Obispo County: Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, located in Templeton.

The office manager told community reporter Karson Wells over the phone that they have already received an increase in calls asking to be added as new patients, but with current staffing, first available appointments for new patients won't be until July or August.

CCPN says pregnant patients will remain with their current obstetricians, due to continuity of care, and say they are hoping to add new options for OBs soon.

"We are working on expansion very quickly of our network, so we expect for more access to care coming the first of the year," Borden said.

Adventist Health told KSBY in a statement the reason for the switch is: "We continually evaluate our partnerships to ensure they align with the resources required to deliver high‑quality, compassionate care. After careful consideration, Adventist Health has decided not to renew its Physician Network (clinic) contracts with Heritage Provider Network, CCPN’s parent company, when they expire on Jan. 1, 2026."