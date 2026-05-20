Bicyclist dies following collision with vehicle in San Luis Obispo

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to KSBY.

The collision was reported at around noon on Orcutt Road at Tiffany Ranch Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports delays are expected in the area and drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

Authorities were working to clear the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. and said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.