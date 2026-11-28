San Luis Obispo kicked off the holiday season right on November 27 with a tree lighting ceremony and the launch of Santa’s House at Mission Plaza.

Families gathered outside the San Luis Obispo Mission on Friday to watch as city officials switched on Christmas tree lights and other colorful light fixtures in the area.

"The community really loves the tree lighting ceremony. It really feels like a full show through the plaza because we have a music and light and snow show, actually, that goes through all the trees,” said Downtown SLO Events Manager Maggie Kovach. “We incorporate the tunnel. We have so much, so much going on here.”

The ceremony was accompanied by live music and speeches from city partners. Friday also marked the launch of Santa’s House at the plaza.

Here, families can meet Santa, take photos, and share their wish lists as they explore the Christmas market.

Santa will be outside his house every Thursday through Sunday until December 20, from 1 to 6:30 p.m.