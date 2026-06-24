Circus Vargas kicking off San Luis Obispo shows this week

Circus Vargas has headed north and is now setting up in San Luis Obispo.

The iconic blue-and-white tent went up Wednesday at the Madonna Meadows off Highway 101 for the 16th year.

The theme for this year’s show, which does not use animals, is Masquerade. Organizers call it “an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.”

“Circus Vargas is a circus for families, but also built by families. A lot of performers here are multi-generational. There’s also families with children,” said trapeze artist Katya Arata-Quiroga, a seventh-generation performer. “The kids are gonna forget their phones, their iPads. It’s something to do together with the family.”

Performances begin Friday night and run through July 20.

“You're going to get the zenith of human performance. You're going to get the crème de la crème of performing arts. Everybody knows that about circus, especially Circus Vargas," said Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson.

Tickets for the two-hour shows range in price from $25 to $90. Children under the age of 2 are free and senior and military discounts are also available.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Katya Arata-Quiroga encourages people to only purchase tickets through the Circus Vargas website, stating scammers have been selling tickets at sometimes triple the price elsewhere.

For tickets and more information, click here.