City Farm SLO launches pay-what-you-can farm stand

City Farm SLO is launching a new initiative to sell produce to the community.

The farm has introduced a pay-what-you-can farm stand, which allows customers to shop the farm's produce for a discount of up to $30.

City Farm SLO says the new farm stand was made possible by their sponsor, Harvestly.

Farm directors say the initiative aims to make organically-grown produce available to all residents, regardless of their ability to pay.

"Now, with this change, anyone, no matter their budget, is able to come shop. And at the same time, our farmers are still able to get the price that they need for their farm businesses to be successful, so everyone's winning," said Kayla Rutland, City Farm SLO Executive Director.

The pay-what-you-can farm stand is open every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday hours are also coming soon.

