City Farm SLO summer program for teens

City Farm SLO's Youth Empowerment Program, known as YEP just kicked off this week.

The summer program provides leadership development opportunities to teens ages 14–17 through career and college readiness workshops and technical instruction in regenerative agriculture.

Since launching in 2021, 173 students have graduated from the program across 15 cohorts.

The Summer 2026 cohort runs Mondays through Thursdays, June 15–25, with sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students participate in 90 minutes of farm work each session and are compensated $25 per session, totaling $200 for all 8 sessions.

A graduation ceremony and potluck celebration will be held on June 25 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Upon completing the program, graduates have the opportunity to apply for a paid summer internship at City Farm SLO.

City Farm SLO's Summer 2026 Youth Empowerment Program is full, and future applicants will be added to a waitlist.

For questions, contact City Farm SLO at programs@cityfarmslo.org.