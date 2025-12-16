City of San Luis Obispo announces fire chief’s resignation

The City of San Luis Obispo announced Monday that Fire Chief Todd Tuggle is resigning.

His resignation is reportedly effective Jan. 4, 2026.

City officials say Randall Harris will serve as interim fire chief.

Tuggle has been the city’s fire chief since December 2022. No reason was given for his resignation.

“It has been my honor serving the community of San Luis Obispo,” Tuggle said in a press release. “I am committed to ensuring continuity in command to maintain the high level of service our community expects.”

Harris currently serves as deputy fire chief for the City of Paso Robles but is retiring. He will begin his interim role on Jan. 5, 2026.