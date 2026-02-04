City of San Luis Obispo approves Diablo Canyon letter to state legislature

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously to send a letter to the state legislature regarding extended operations at the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. The letter is similar to one drafted by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and signed by the other six city councils in the county.

San Luis Obispo council members decided to draft their own letter highlighting three main points: public safety and preparedness, fiscal mitigation, and long-term planning and land conservation

"We were a little concerned when it comes to public safety still, so the up to 20 years of extension was the part where there wasn't total agreement," said San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart, in an interview with KSBY News before the meeting.

While worded a little differently, both letters emphasize the importance of reinstating unitary taxes on the plant, something speakers at the meeting also wanted.

"Our community relies on this revenue to support local schools and essential public services," said one speaker.

"Last month, we cut counselors, we cut library staff, we cut essential support services for kids, and that's not PG&E's fault. The fact of the matter is, our revenue is tied to operations at Diablo Canyon," said a San Luis Coastal Unified School District parent.

Before voting on the letter, council members heard from State Senator John Laird and Assembly Member Dawn Addis about their thoughts on the Diablo Canyon Power Plant and what the next steps look like.

Senator Laird says his initial focus will be on the already approved extension through 2030.

"The state hasn't extended Diablo past 2030 yet. The federal government is allowing it, but it requires state approval," he said.

In his letter to the city, he said, "The issue of continuing the unitary tax for the SB 846 five-year extension is urgent and must be considered NOW. It is too important to be jeopardized by linking it to longer-term and far more complex discussions."

In her letter, Assembly Member Addis shared what she has done so far and her goals for this year.

"I have been actively working to advance multiple solutions. This includes my 2025 Transitional Kindergarten Access Act (AB 1391) that would have provided needed funding to our local, public school district, as well as a $10 million budget proposal that would have helped numerous local entities, including the City of San Luis Obispo. In 2026, I am focused on delivering concrete solutions through regular collaboration with our shared constituents and diverse stakeholders," she said.

Senator Laird says letters like the one from the City of San Luis Obispo and the county make a difference, as well as the ones previously written by San Luis Coastal Unified School District parents to PG&E.

"I just think that level of pressure I consider supportive and only helps what we're trying to do," he said.