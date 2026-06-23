City of San Luis Obispo now enforcing ‘Daylighting’ law

The State of California's "Daylighting Law" requires drivers to park at least 20 feet away from crosswalks at intersections, and San Luis Obispo is actively educating drivers about it and enforcing it with citations.

KSBY This graphic depicts the area of focus in San Luis Obispo under the State of California's "Daylighting Law" and local enforcement

The law is specifically aimed at protecting pedestrians in intersections. The goal is to increase visibility for other vehicles at an intersection, whether it features a marked crosswalk or an unmarked one.

The City of San Luis Obispo's Parking Manager, Donna King, tells KSBY the term comes from what "proper daylighting" does, as it lets light reach the pavement near crosswalks that used to be blocked by parked cars.

KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe used a tape measure and sidewalk chalk to demonstrate how far "in" from an intersection 20 feet is visually, which is approximately a foot or two longer than a large SUV.

KSBY The 20 foot mark where vehicles must keep clear is in front of Reporter Jessica Roe's feet, which is a sizable distance from the intersection.

A pedestrian, Gavin Strauch, said he had never heard of the law before being asked about it, but supported the enforcement.

"When I'm driving or walking and a car is like right next to the stop sign, I have like missed seeing someone before having not crossed the street, so it makes sense to me!" Strauch said.

San Luis Obispo resident Mark Kay said he was also unfamiliar with the term.

"I have never heard the term, I think it's a weird term, and I don't get it, but I understand the principle," Kay said.

The city confirmed that the 20-foot mark starts at the curve of the sidewalk, where someone might presumably cross, not at the white line.

KSBY The 20 foot starting mark is where the curve begins at an intersection

San Luis Obispo already had a 15-foot provision in place before the statewide 20-foot provision took effect a year ago. Violators may receive an educational warning first, but an official citation carries a $60 fine. So far, the city has issued 514 warnings and 106 official citations.

"The intent of daylighting is to improve visibility between drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other roadway users near intersections and crosswalks," King said. "While citations are available as an enforcement tool, our goal is to increase awareness and compliance to help reduce conflicts and improve safety for everyone using the transportation system."

One important clarification: the law only applies to the approach of an intersection, not the rear end of a vehicle that may be close to a crosswalk behind its bumper.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

