City of San Luis Obispo offers $150K in DEI grants for local non-profits

San Luis Obispo Museum of Art Executive Director Leann Standish sees the value of diversity in their exhibits.

“I am so honored and proud of our community that it continually invests in making sure that diversity is celebrated," Standish said.

Applications just opened up for the City of San Luis Obispo's high-impact DEI Grant. It provides $150,000 out of the general fund to support local non-profits providing services to the underserved and minority populations in the area.

“If we are trying to create a space and a city where everybody is included and moving past just the feeling of belonging, the actual actions of belonging, this is one way of doing that," the city's DEI Manager Matt Pennon stated.

In 2023, the museum was awarded $9,500 to help fund two exhibits showcasing artists from underrepresented communities.

“It also says a lot about the kind of community we are and the kind of community we want to be," Standish said.

Meanwhile, last year, $20,000 went to Mission Headstrong, which sought to equip Headstrong Fit gym and non-profit owner Robby McLaughlin’s personal training staff with certifications to help train and work with people with autism.

“A total of 11 coaches got certified and we are now working on more and more clients... always welcoming whoever wants to learn a little bit more about fitness and get a little healthier,” McLaughlin said.

The funding comes at a time when Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been under fire at the federal level with massive layoffs and grant opportunities cut. Standish felt the effects of two federal grants that were recently cut for student education.

“Every grant is important, but right now, those sorts of grants and that sort of investment feels like an act of defiance,” Standish explained.

Pennon explained the city’s dedication to DEI and local non-profits is what makes the city unique.

“That's how these grants are going to help impact the work that we're doing, the community that we're living and working in," he said.

The city also announced this week $100,000 in grant funding to 23 non-profits to promote arts and culture. The deadline for the high-impact DEI grant is Sept. 2.