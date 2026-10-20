City of San Luis Obispo seeks community input on Broad Street safety plans

The City of San Luis Obispo is inviting local residents to share input on proposed changes to Broad Street during a community meeting on November 5.

The community meeting, which will be hosted at the Meadow Park Community Building from 6 to 8 p.m., will gather community input to help shape the South Broad Street Corridor Plan.

According to the city, the goal of the new plan is to make Broad Street, from High Street all the way down to Farmhouse Lane, a safer, more accessible, and more comfortable area for all residents and types of transportation.

Following multiple fatalities and injuries on the street in the past few years, community members have pushed for safety improvements.

The city has identified South Broad Street as a high priority for improvement and is moving forward with several safety improvements along the road.

This fall, speed feedback signs will be installed on Broad Street at six locations between South and Capitolio streets, and temporary speed humps will be installed on nearby neighborhood streets in the Meadow Park area to help calm traffic.

City of San Luis Obispo

Community input will also be used for the implementation of a future demonstration pilot project between South Street and Orcutt Road.

The demonstration pilot project will include a series of low-cost safety improvements to the area, including updated striping, enhanced bicycle lanes, and intersection safety upgrades.

According to the city, the demonstration project improvements could be implemented in the summer of 2027.