City of San Luis Obispo ‘strongly denounces’ recent ‘hate expression’

The City of San Luis Obispo released a statement Wednesday denouncing a recent incident in which a man was seen wearing Ku Klux Klan-style attire.

“The City stands firmly against hate and remains committed to ensuring that every community member is respected, valued, and safe,” the statement reads. “We stand with those impacted and together we can support one another and build a community where all people are represented, respected, valued and heard.”

Kristoffer Hans Pfister, 55, was arrested on Sunday after police received several reports about alleged disruptive behavior.

Police say Pfister was involved in a verbal confrontation with some people at the Creekside Mobile Home Park, then was seen walking around the area of Tank Farm Road and Higuera Street dressed in a KKK-style uniform, drinking from a bottle of alcohol and throwing traffic cones into the roadway.

He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, he was also investigated for a hate crime, but officers determined there was not enough evidence to charge him with a hate crime. The incident was reportedly documented as a non-criminal hate expression.

“The City strongly denounces racism, discrimination, and hate in all forms,” the city said. “City staff have already begun reaching out to community groups and organizations to offer support and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe community for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, identity, or religion.”

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Pfister during the incident on Sunday to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312.

According to court records, Pfister has had at least four prior criminal cases in San Luis Obispo County since 2013. They include charges of DUI, hit and run, battery on a peace officer, reckless driving, obstructing or resisting an officer, and battery.

He is no longer in custody, according to jail logs.

City officials say people who experience or witness incidents of hate in the community can report it on the city’s website. They also encourage those who are seeking support following this incident to contact the Central Coast Hotline by calling or texting (800) 783-0607.