City of San Luis Obispo to host presentation on wildfire prevention plan

Multiple departments in the city of San Luis Obispo will present the Vegetation Management Plan to the community on July 14, with a focus on fire prevention.

City staff will update residents about the planning process and areas being prioritized on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the San Luis Obispo Library Community Room.

Residents may also provide community feedback. The city specifically encourages residents who live near undeveloped wildlands to attend.

The city will use the feedback to help adjust the plan until it is officially presented to the San Luis Obispo City Council this winter.