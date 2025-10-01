City of San Luis Obispo wants your feedback on new parking structure kiosks

All three downtown San Luis Obispo parking structures have new kiosks, designed to make paying to park more efficient.

"It was easier to leave the gates, a little easier, last time I was here, which was nice," said Ximena Greatorex, who says she parks in a downtown structure a few times a month.

"My daughter pays for the monthly parking fee or pass every month, and you can park unlimited in there, so I guess for her it's convenient," said Tiffany Swindell, a downtown driver.

One of the biggest changes is license plate scanning. Donna King, the City of San Luis Obispo's Parking Program Manager, says the new system will help get people in and out more quickly.

"If they've already paid before they pull up to the exit, the gate just opens automatically, and they don't have to do anything. So, it helps. The traffic moves and everyone gets in and out of the garages easier," said King.

Even drivers who don't use the garage very often say the new feature may change that.

"I guess that would entice me to use it more," said Jonathan Faria, who says he normally avoids the downtown parking structures.

King says the first kiosk was installed in March at the 812 Palm Street parking structure. The other downtown structures got the upgrade in June. Now, she says the city is looking for community feedback.

"We based all of this improvement on community feedback in the first place, and so we really want to hear what the community thinks now that it's done, so we have signs posted around our garages just asking for their feedback," King said.

She says the new Cultural Arts District Parking Structure will also have this new system. It’s expected to open early next year.