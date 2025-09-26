City of San Luis Obispo warns residents of water staff impersonator

The City of San Luis Obispo is warning residents about a person going door-to-door falsely claiming to work for the city’s water department.

City officials say that on Thursday night, a resident in the Madonna Road area reported that someone had come to their door and told them that their water was unsafe to drink.

However, officials say city staff have confirmed that there was no work being done at that location and that there are no water quality issues in the city.

The city says its employees will always carry official identification, wear city uniforms and drive city-marked vehicles.

Other Central Coast cities have reported similar incidents in recent weeks. City of Arroyo Grande officials said that earlier this month, people were going door-to-door, falsely telling residents the city’s water was contaminated and trying to sell them water treatment products.

The City of Santa Maria also issued a similar warning to its citizens.

Officials say that if you’re unsure about the identity of someone claiming to be a city employee, do not provide access to your home and call your local police department to report the incident.