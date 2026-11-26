The City of San Luis Obispo is offering residents a chance to win a $25 gift card through its new "Buy Local Bonus" program.

To earn a gift card, shoppers must spend at least $100 at qualifying local retailers located within city limits.

Receipts must be readable and itemized with the date, name of the business, and the total of the purchased items being at least $100. Taxes, delivery fees, and shipping are not counted in the total purchase.

Once you have made the purchase, bring your receipt in-person to the SLO Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center at 895 Monterey Street, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can qualify up to three times through Christmas Eve or until the program sells out. However, while multiple receipts may be used to qualify for a single entry, one receipt cannot be used for more than one entry.

Key elements of the program include:



Spend $100 or more on gifts at local retailers in the City of San Luis Obispo on or after November 27, 2026.

Receipts must be readable and itemized. Date, name of the business, and the full total must be included.

Receipts may be cumulative but can only be redeemed within the duration of the program.

Taxes, delivery fees, and shipping are not eligible for the purchase total.

Only purchases of retail items qualify.

If you qualify for three gift cards, you may select only one gift card from the same participating business. The other gift cards must be from different participating businesses.

This update helps uphold the spirit of Buy Local Bonus by limiting gift cards from one business; the city helps spread the “bonus” across more local businesses and introduce more customers to more small businesses.

The following business types do not meet the requirements for receipt qualification: Restaurants or dining, big box stores, convenience and drug stores, grocery or supermarkets, lodging, fueling or gas stations. Payments for services (for example, business services, medical services, recurring memberships, auto services, receipts for lodging or hotel stays, gas or fuel receipts) also do not qualify.

If you have additional questions, contact the chamber at supportslo@slochamber.org.

For more information on how to participate, click here.

Free Garage Parking Downtown

The city is making getting to these local businesses easier by offering free parking on a variety of days between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day, residents and visitors can enjoy free garage parking on select days throughout the holiday season.

Free Garage Parking is available on the following days during the 2026 holiday season in all four public parking garages (609 Palm Street, 842 Palm Street, 919 Palm Street, and 871 Marsh Street):

Thanksgiving through the following Sunday (November 26 - 29)

50th Annual Holiday Parade (Friday, December 4 after 4 p.m.)

Every Sunday in December (December 6, 13, 20, 27)

December 24 - 26

New Year’s Eve (December 31)

New Year’s Day (January 1, 2027)

For more details about parking downtown, click here or email parkinginfo@slocity.org.