City seeks public input on road project in San Luis Obispo

The city is asking residents to weigh in on proposed improvements to Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo as part of the Grand Avenue Paving Project.

Community members will have two upcoming opportunities to review preliminary design concepts, learn more about the project and provide feedback before the plans move into final design.

The first meeting is Thursday, September 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the Active Transportation Committee meeting.

It will be held in the City Hall Council Hearing Room at 990 Palm Street.

The project will also be discussed during a City Council study session on Tuesday, October 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m.