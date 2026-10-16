City to Sea Half Marathon to close several US 101 ramps Sunday

Drivers traveling through San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach should expect several US 101 ramp closures on Sunday, October 18 as runners take part in the City to Sea Half Marathon.

The race, which runs from San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach, will take place Sunday morning.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the following ramps will be closed:



Marsh Street northbound and southbound on-ramps

Madonna Road northbound off-ramp

Prado Road northbound on- and off-ramps

South Higuera Street northbound off-ramp

From 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the San Luis Bay Drive northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp will be closed.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Monte Road northbound on-ramp and Avila Beach Drive southbound off-ramp will be closed.

Caltrans says message and directional signs will alert drivers to traffic controls. Officials say drivers could have delays of up to five minutes and are encouraged to watch for runners and spectators.

More information about the race is available here: City to Sea Run website.