Coalition urges SLO County to declare public-safety emergency over ICE activity

A coalition of San Luis Obispo County activist organizations is calling on county leaders to declare a public safety emergency and formally protect residents from “unlawful, unaccountable and uncontrollable actions by federal law enforcement agents and entities.”

The coalition consists of the following members: Cambria Indivisible, Estero Bay Indivisible, Avila Beach Indivisible, Indivisible Nipomo, Indivisible North SLO County, Indivisible San Luis Obispo County, Indivisible SLO County Rapid Response Team, SLO 50501, SLO County Democratic Party, Atascadero Democratic Club, Cuesta College Democratic Club, El Moro Democratic Club, Paso Robles Democratic Club, and the South County Democratic Club of SLO County.

The group has specific demands for the County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff’s Office, which come after the Jan. 7 shooting death of Renee Nicole Good. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent during an immigration enforcement operation in a Minneapolis neighborhood when federal officials say she drove toward an officer. The coalition says video evidence indicates she was trying to leave the scene.

“Americans’ personal safety and constitutional rights are under direct threat from our own national government,” the coalition said in a press release Friday, adding that ICE detainments throughout the county over the past year have left children “without parents, families losing breadwinners, and documented residents afraid to leave their homes.”

“Despite these documented impacts, the county has not declared an emergency or conducted a single, meaningful public hearing about the harmful local impacts of federal immigration enforcement,” the group said.

The coalition also criticized the Sheriff’s Office, saying that while Sheriff Ian Parkinson has said his department does not work with ICE, his department posted video on social media taken by an ICE officer during a confrontation with protesters at the county jail.

The group called on the sheriff to take the following actions:



"Publicly admit his department made a mistake by 1) accepting the ICE-made video and 2) publishing it on the department's social media." "Apologize for releasing the video and continuing to insist his department is not cooperating with ICE, when in truth it is." "Support any effort by the SLO County Board of Supervisors to declare "ICE-free zones" on county-owned buildings and property."

“Recent accusations that the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with ICE are inaccurate,” the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to KSBY News on Friday. “Those claims were first raised publicly with the Tribune, prompting questions to our office. In response, the Sheriff initiated a review of the incident and contacted ICE agents regarding their actions that day. ICE provided video of the encounter, which was consistent with our own jail video. Because the Sheriff’s Office video did not include audio, the ICE video was shared to provide full transparency and context. The public has a right to accurate information. Sharing the video was intended to address misinformation, not to assist immigration enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office does not enforce federal immigration law and does not cooperate with ICE in immigration enforcement activities.”



The statement added, “The Sheriff does not support the designation of ‘ICE-free zones.’ His responsibility is to operate the Sheriff’s Office in compliance with state law, ensure safety in County facilities, and remain transparent with the public.”

A TRUTH (Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds) Act forum is scheduled during the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, January 27. The TRUTH Act requires public disclosure of local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities and invites community input.

The coalition is calling on the Board of Supervisors to do the following:



"Declare a public emergency to recognize the very real threat to the safety and constitutional rights of SLO County residents by ICE activity in our county." "Adopt an ordinance that would bar federal immigration agents from entering non-public areas of SLO County property without a judicial warrant, including jail facilities, probation offices, parking lots, and other restricted spaces where residents might seek services or attend mandated appointments." "Ensure the TRUTH Act Forum scheduled for January 27, 2026, provides complete transparency, allows maximum public input, and clarifies the sheriff's role and cooperation with federal immigration enforcement."

“Minneapolis demonstrates the potential consequences of inaction. Local government has a responsibility to protect all residents within its jurisdiction—a responsibility that does not end at federal boundaries,” the coalition concluded in its press release. “We urge the Board of Supervisors to meet this moment with the leadership our community deserves.”

KSBY News reached out to each of the county’s five supervisors for comment on Friday.

Bruce Gibson, District 2: “I’ve just seen the letter and it raises legitimate concerns that deserve to be addressed. Like so many in our community, I’m deeply disturbed at the unjustified killing in Minneapolis. Our anger is righteous and understandable.”

Dawn Ortiz-Legg, District 3: “I want to acknowledge and recognize the pain and fear that has struck our immigrant community here and, in the country, right now. I also understand the anxiety and frustrations felt by many wanting action from their elected officials. As I reported at this week’s Board meeting, we are working with our San Luis Obispo County Counsel and other partners to carefully assess options within the County’s authority —without creating false hopes and further harm to the very people we aim to protect. In addition, as President of the Latino Caucus of California Counties, I have been sharing and learning from fellow Supervisors as it has been acknowledged that solutions need to be strategic and thoughtful to avoid actions that could lead to unintended harm and consequences.

“In addition, we are all working to ensure the TRUTH Act hearing on the 27th provides accurate information for the community to help everyone understand the procedures and processes to increase transparency.

“Lastly, I am of the opinion that we will be more successful in all of this if our community works together at this time.“

Jimmy Paulding, District 4: “The news from Minneapolis — that a woman was shot and killed by a federal immigration enforcement agent— is deeply troubling, and I extend my heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, and community. National events like this understandably create concern and fear for people everywhere, including here in San Luis Obispo County as families and neighbors process this tragedy and its implications.

“Local residents have raised important concerns about safety, civil rights, transparency, and the impact of federal enforcement actions. I appreciate that community members are engaged and want accountability, clarity, and reassurance. Those concerns deserve respectful attention, grounded in facts and lawful authority.

“I want to assure our community that your San Luis Obispo County government is committed to following state immigration laws that protect our neighbors — including the California Values Act and the TRUTH Act.

“At our January 27 meeting, the Board of Supervisors will carefully consider how to support stronger transparency around law enforcement interactions, how to enhance public understanding of existing legal protections, and how to promote community safety and unity. We will encourage robust, factual discussion at the TRUTH Act public forum and make sure residents have the opportunity to be heard in a way that brings facts to light and fosters understanding.

“As District 4 Supervisor and Chair of the Board, I will continue listening, reviewing options, and working collaboratively with community members, law enforcement partners, and our cities to uphold both the rule of law and the well-being of everyone who calls SLO County home.”

District 1 Supervisor John Peschong was traveling on Friday and not prepared to immediately respond.

KSBY News has not yet received a response from District 5 Supervisor Heather Moreno.

The TRUTH Act hearing will be streamed live at https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/. Public comments may be made in person or by email at boardofsups@co.slo.ca.us.