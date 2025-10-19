Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Community celebrates annual harvest festival at Achievement House in San Luis Obispo

ACHIEVEMENT HOUSE HARVEST FEST SVO.00_00_30_03.Still001.jpg
KSBY News
ACHIEVEMENT HOUSE HARVEST FEST SVO.00_00_30_03.Still001.jpg
Posted

On October 18, locals gathered for the annual Harvest Festival at Achievement House in San Luis Obispo, enjoying food and drinks, games, and a cake walk. Attendees also took part in a silent auction and admired an art show featuring creations by individuals supported by the agency.

Donovan Viera, Director of Client Services at Achievement House, shared, “It’s a time to be thankful, you know? With Thanksgiving around the corner, Harvest Festival is just a great opportunity for the community to come together, engage, and see what everyone has to offer. We really appreciate the support, and it goes a long way—not just for our agency, but for the individuals we support.”

Festival participants showcased their own artwork, which was auctioned off, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community