Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County hosts annual Women's Legacy Fund Luncheon

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County held its annual Women's Legacy Fund Luncheon at Greengate Ranch and Vineyard on September 24, 2025.

The event brought together local nonprofit leaders who work with girls and women in San Luis Obispo County to share stories they consider to be impactful.

Participants also met Christine Dawson, the incoming CEO for the foundation.

“Research shows that when you support women and girls, it creates a ripple effect throughout the entire community, and so it supports the entire community. When a woman thrives, her family thrives, and when her family thrives, our entire community thrives,” said Dawson.

The event featured a variety of speakers from different nonprofits like Lumina Alliance, R.A.C.E. Matters, and El Camino Homeless Organization.

Since 2003, the Women's Legacy Fund has awarded more than $874,000 in grants supporting local organizations.