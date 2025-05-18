Community gathers for the 3rd annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

“If you can remember one word, when you are down and depressed and sad, just remember stay," said Jacqueline Claire, while fighting back tears.

Claire lost her son over eight years ago to suicide, and now she is a speaker for the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.

The Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Cal Poly Campus Health & Wellbeing, and SLO County Behavioral Health.

The annual event supports suicide education, research, and survivor support programs. It made its return to Cal Poly for the 3rd year.

“The experience of sharing about our walks is not just for the day, but it's just to have the knowledge that the organization is there and it is there to support,” said Kelly Manning, the fund-raising manager for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Manning said in a speech that suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death in California.

“It's a huge message to let the students know that they're not alone, to let our community know they're not alone, and it's okay to talk about it,” she says.

Attendees walked a loop around Cal Poly’s campus, visited resource booths, and took part in a bead ceremony.

“We have presenters that shared what the bead colors represent. Examples would be someone who's lost their child, someone who struggles themselves, someone who is supporting a loved one or a family member," Manning explained. "You look around and you see that you are not alone in that relationship and that connection.”

According to San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health, last year, the county’s suicide prevention program reached nearly 2,000 people.

The Central Coast Hotline received 10,048 calls between July 2023 and June 2024.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hoping to raise $30,000 this fiscal year. By the end of the walk they had reached nearly half of their goal.

The Central Coast Hotline can be reached year-round, 24 hours a day, at 800-783-0607.