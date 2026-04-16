Community invited to check out student art exhibition at Cuesta College

Cuesta College's annual student art exhibition kicked off Thursday in San Luis Obispo.

All work on display is by current students in various fine arts classes.

The exhibition highlights a wide range of artistic disciplines, from drawing and ceramics to digital art and graphic design.

Organizers say the gallery aims to provide student artists with valuable, real-world experience and give people in the community the chance to support arts education and local talent.

"It's really important now more than ever to do art. I feel it pushes back against a lot of fears that I and other students definitely have, and I think it's more important now than ever," said Cuesta student Oliver Sommerville.

People can stop by the exhibition Monday through Friday through May 22 in the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College's San Luis Obispo campus.

Admission is free and open to the public.

