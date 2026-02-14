Community invited to Lunar New Year celebration in Mission Plaza

The City of San Luis Obispo invites community members, families, students, and visitors to its upcoming Lunar New Year Celebration.

This free event will be held in Mission Plaza on Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Alongside the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market, the event will feature live performances from the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team and violinist Reso Crelli, as well as food vendors, art activities, and family-friendly entertainment.

This year’s celebration highlights the Year of the Horse, which symbolizes optimism, energy, and forward movement.