Community joins in for Walk to End Alzheimer's in San Luis Obispo

Community members in San Luis Obispo came together for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. The event was held by the Alzheimer's Association at Downtown Mission Plaza.

KSBY's evening anchor, Richard Gearhart, was at the event as an emcee on Saturday.

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Participants who registered were all given a promise garden flower. While the flowers were of different colors, each of them represented something different.

According to their website, blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Purple represents those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow is for someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's. Lastly, orange represents those who support the cause and the Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

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Organizers say funds from the walk will support care and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.