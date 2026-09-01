Community meeting to inform residents about San Luis Obispo improvement project

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments is holding a community meeting about the state 227 improvement project.

The meeting will be on September 1, from 5 to 7 p.m at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo.

It will allow community members to stay updated on the project's progress and any upcoming phases that could impact traffic in the area.

It will begin with a presentation from the Council of Governments and then break out into tables where attendees can ask questions and hear from people working directly on the project.

The Council says the purpose of the project is to improve safety, reduce congestion, and making walking, biking, and driving easier in south San Luis Obispo.

Key features of the project include:

