Community members celebrate installation of new sculpture at Mission Plaza lawn

Community members joined artist April Banks and San Luis Obispo city staff for a public ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new sculpture Saturday.

The new art piece, Tidewalker, is now being showcased at the Mission Plaza Lawn.

The corten steel sculpture is part of Banks' ongoing series, Freedom is a Place, which "uses radical imagination to rethink (human's) relationship to water, to land and to each other," according to the press release.

City officials said Banks will also debut an exhibition at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art titled Outlandish, which explores the themes of "safety, refuge, and water."