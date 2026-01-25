Community members get moving for wellness and local causes in San Luis Obispo

Community members in San Luis Obispo joined Mayor Erica Stewart for a “Move with the Mayor” workout event on Saturday, Jan. 24. The community wellness initiative partnered with Lumina Alliance, a local nonprofit supporting survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

Mayor Erica A. Stewart shared, "Hey, all the, all the other things are broken down. I'm sweating next to you. I'm just sitting here in my workout clothes. Let's just get to know each other and hey, maybe after the workout we can chat or at least feel can feel more comfortable to come to the office."

The event aimed to make fitness accessible while also spotlighting local nonprofits making a difference in the San Luis Obispo area.