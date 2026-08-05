Community members invited to learn about San Luis Obispo's new election system

The City of San Luis Obispo is inviting community members to attend a meeting on Saturday, August 15, at 12:30 p.m. at San Luis Obispo High School to learn about the City's transition to a Citywide Single Vote election system ahead of the November 3 election.

The meeting is open to all registered voters, eligible voters, and anyone interested in understanding how the new voting system will work.

City officials will explain what is changing, what will remain the same, why the transition was made, and what it means for local voters.

"This change was made, in part, to help level the playing field for voter representation, which means your vote matters, now more than ever," said City Clerk Teresa Purrington.

Presentations will be led by Deputy City Manager Greg Hermann, City Attorney Christine Dietrick, and City Policy and Projects Manager Natalie Harnett.

Staff will also be available to assist attendees with voter registration before the October 19 registration deadline.