Concerts in the Plaza celebrates 30th anniversary

A popular free summer concert series in San Luis Obispo is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Concerts in the Plaza is marking the milestone with an extended event Friday afternoon.

The special edition features six hours of live music from 2 to 8 p.m., which includes five bands, two stages, and additional vendors.

Headlining the show is local band Moonshiner Collective.

Concerts in the Plaza takes place from 5 to approximately 8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 4 in Mission Plaza.

KSBY will be emceeing the event on July 17 and 24.

