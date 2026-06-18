Concerts in the Plaza returns to downtown San Luis Obispo for its 30th summer season

A free weekly concert series is returning to downtown San Luis Obispo, bringing live music to Mission Plaza every Friday this summer for its 30th year.

Maggie Kovach, Downtown SLO Events Manager, says the series has grown far beyond its origins.

"Concerts in the Plaza is a free family-friendly live music experience that happens every single Friday in the summer," Kovach said.

The event now draws an average of 3,200 people each Friday, which is a significant increase from its early days.

"In 1995, Concerts in the Plaza kicked off. It was a monthly series, actually much smaller in terms of scale and scope. We had a smaller PA system, some chairs, and a few hundred people in and out once a month," Kovach said.

New this year, concertgoers can use upgraded restrooms at the venue. The series will also feature two block parties open to the community, shutting down Broad Street near Mission Plaza.

"Kicking off at 2 p.m. here in the plaza and then we'll have five bands performing six hours of uninterrupted free music," Kovach said regarding the block parties.

Among this year's performers is Colleen Rhatigan, a sales assistant at KSBY. She won last year's "Battle of the Openers" competition and is returning for her second year at the event.

"I think Concerts in the Plaza is a great opportunity for a lot of local musicians to get known in the community," Rhatigan said.

She'll open for Manuel the Band on June 26.

Rhatigan says her Concerts in the Plaza debut last year helped launch new opportunities.

"That was like a defining moment where I saw I tended to get more opportunities and be a little bit more known, and also have the ability to have that confidence in myself," she said.

KSBY's Daybreak team will also serve as emcees during the series this July. Shannon MacNeil will host on July 24, and Vivian Rennie will host on July 31.

Plus, KSBY Meteorologist Jim Castillo will be live at the kickoff of Concerts in the Plaza this Friday, June 19, on the news at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.