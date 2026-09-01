Construction begins in San Luis Obispo on Bob Jones Pathway project

Construction on the first segment of the Bob Jones Pathway Project began on Tuesday, September 1 connecting the Octagon Barn to Cloverridge Lane with a new multi-use path designed to improve access and safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

San Luis Obispo based contractor Souza Construction, was awarded the $10.5 million contract to perform the work.

The project is funded through a federal Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant provided by the California Transportation Commission.

Construction is expected to take up to 18 months.

A future segment will extend the path to the existing Bob Jones Trail Ontario Road trailhead, creating a continuous connection between the City of San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach.

Construction signs were installed along Higuera Street between the Octagon Barn and Cloverridge Lane on Monday, Aug. 31.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted construction signs or use alternative routes or modes of transportation where possible.

County officials say it will update the community on future construction or if traffic delays are expected.

Here is a look at the construction map: Construction of the Bob Jones Pathway Gap Closure Project (Segment 1) - County of San Luis Obispo