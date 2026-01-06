Construction on long-awaited Righetti Community Park to start in 2026

After years of anticipation, the Righetti Community Park project is finally moving forward with construction expected to start in spring 2026.

In December, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved a $13.6 million contract with Brough Construction to build the 12.5-acre mixed-use park in the Righetti Ranch development.

For residents like Bill Schwartz, who has lived across the street from the proposed site for five years, the project has been a long time coming.

“People around here are chomping at the bit to have a place other than a field that's muddy twice a year and dirty the rest [of the year]. An actual park for people to come and congregate,” Schwartz said.

Planned amenities for phase one of construction will include:

A new playground

Turf sports fields

Pickleball courts

A bike pump track

While excited for the new amenities, Schwartz voiced concerns about increased noise and traffic once the park opens.

“Realize that once the sports fields are here, the pickleball courts are here, people will be here a lot more, [and] there will be a lot more congestion,” he said.

In response to community feedback, San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian outlined possible sound mitigation measures near the pickleball courts. These options could include taller fencing, added landscaping, trees, and even sound panels to help reduce noise for nearby residents.

Despite those concerns, the project remains on track, and excitement within the neighborhood is growing.

“I think we're all excited to have another park in our vicinity,” Schwartz added.

Once completed, Righetti Community Park will serve as a new hub for recreation and gathering in San Luis Obispo’s expanding Righetti Ranch area.