Convicted child sex trafficker ordered to pay victim more than $451,000

A convicted child sex trafficker has been ordered to pay more than $451,000 in restitution to the young woman he exploited when she was 15 years old.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello ordered 32-year-old Joshua Diante Murphy to pay $451,680 following a restitution hearing on November 4.

The order includes $450,000 for the psychological and emotional harm suffered by the victim, along with $1,680 in economic restitution. District Attorney Dan Dow says the order recognizes the lasting impact of child sexual abuse and holds Murphy accountable for the harm he caused.

In July 2025, a San Luis Obispo County jury convicted Murphy of human trafficking of a minor for a sex act, pimping a minor under 16, lewd acts on a child and child sexual abuse material offenses.

Murphy was sentenced in October 2025 to 14 years and four months in state prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life. He is currently serving his sentence at High Desert State Prison.