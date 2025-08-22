Cooling center open in San Luis Obispo through Friday

The cooling center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo will be open through Friday, August 22, due to a heat advisory for the area.

Visitors are welcome at 40 Prado Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. To access services, guests must be in good standing with CAPSLO: 40 Prado Homeless Services Center and be willing to review a simple screening assessment if they are not already enrolled.

Secure kennels are available for pets and emotional support animals with up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated, registered service animals are welcome inside the cooling center. Smoking is only allowed in designated areas. Guests will have access to a cool, comfortable place to rest, as well as day center services including showers, hygiene supplies, laundry, and more. Complimentary breakfast and lunch are also available.

The cooling center is also accepting donations of:



Bottled water and sports drinks

Large backpacks, tents, and sleeping bags

New socks and winter or work gloves

Gift cards for food, gas, and clothing

40 Prado is also in need of volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at capslo.org