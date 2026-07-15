Cooling center opens amid San Luis Obispo heat advisory

The cooling center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo is open Wednesday and Thursday, July 15 and 16, in response to a National Weather Service heat advisory.

The center, operated by the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo, welcomes people from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Inside, guests have access to a cool place to rest, day center services including showers, hygiene items and laundry, and free breakfast and lunch.

Pets and emotional support animals with current rabies vaccinations are welcome in secure kennels.

Registered service animals are allowed inside the cooling center and must also be vaccinated. A designated smoking area is available on site.

The cooling center is currently accepting donations, including bottled water, sports drinks, large backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, new or cleaned socks, new or cleaned winter or work gloves, and gift cards for gas, clothing and food. Donations can be dropped off at 40 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

Volunteers are also needed. Sign-ups are available at capslo.org. For donation and general inquiries, call 805-544-4004, extension 2.

To find out about other San Luis Obispo County cooling centers, call 211, text your zip code to 898211, or text "SLOCountyWarm" to 211211.