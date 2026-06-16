County Airports launches second annual 'Wings Over SLO CAL' youth art contest for 2027 calendar

A contest encouraging young artists to create original drawings or paintings highlighting aviation and its connection to our region is back for its second year. The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports is inviting local students to take flight with their imagination in the Wings Over SLO CAL 2027 calendar contest.

The contest in now open, and entries must be postmarked by September 14, 2026, to be considered. All students in grades K-12 (public, private or homeschooled) can participate in the contest. Artwork selected will be featured in the Airport’s 2027 Wings Over SLO CAL calendar.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg says there are few better ways to celebrate local youth than by giving them a canvas to imagine the future of flight.

"Last year's entries showcased incredible creativity, and I am excited to see how our students envision Wings Over SLO CAL this year,” she said. “My hope is that this contest encourages young artists to dream big, explore new possibilities, and let their imaginations take flight."

The initiative aims to spark creativity while introducing students to the career possibilities within aviation.

"Wings Over SLO CAL celebrates the creativity and imagination of our community's young people while introducing them to the possibilities within aviation," said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. "Whether students dream of becoming pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, or innovators we haven't imagined yet, this contest encourages them to explore what's possible and see themselves as part of the future of aviation."

For more information on contest rules, entry details, and how to submit your artwork, click here.