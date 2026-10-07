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County of San Luis Obispo reaches all-time high total agricultural value in 2025

County of San Luis Obispo reaches all-time high total agricultural value in 2025
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strawberries
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The San Luis Obispo Department of Agriculture has released the 2025 agricultural production statistics.

It says total agricultural value surpassed the $1 billion mark for the fifth consecutive year, reaching an all-time high of $1,111,680,000.

As in previous years strawberries were the county's highest valued crop followed by wine grapes and cattle and calves.

The top 10 valued crops were:
1. Strawberries
2. Wine Grapes
3. Cattle and calves
4. Avocados
5. Broccoli
6. Cauliflower
7. Vegetable and ornamental transplants
8. Lettuce leaf
9. Lettuce head
10. Lemons

The department says growing conditions in 2025 were generally favorable.

It says fruit and nut crops led all categories— reaching a five year high of more than $649 million.

You can read the full report here.

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