Crews contain a structure fire at historic Wineman Hotel building

On Sunday, September 27th, at approximately 6:17 a.m., crews with the San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1118 Chorro Street.

Upon arrival, officials say crews found a small fire in a single ground-floor business and quickly extinguished it. Limited damage was done to the business; however, smoke traveled through apartments above.

According to fire officials, 39 residential units were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire took place at the historic Wineman Hotel building. It was first built in 1930 and was later remodeled to turn the upper floor into apartments.