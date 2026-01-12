Crews respond to fire at aerospace firm in San Luis Obispo

Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Empirical Systems Aerospace (ESAero) on Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo on Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:24 a.m., and San Luis Obispo City Fire reports the fire was extinguished by 9:12 a.m.

KSBY News spoke with SLOFD Emergency Manager Joe Little at the scene, who said that due to the potential presence of lithium-ion batteries in the building during the fire, crews followed a hazmat protocol.

"We are proceeding like they were, which requires just a higher level of awareness for gas and smoke, things like that, and also requires that folks will be decontaminated as they come out. Right now, there is no danger to the public," Little said.

Fire officials say ESAero staff safely evacuated, and crews were able to contain the fire to the bottom floor of the building.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.