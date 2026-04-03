Criminal case against Morro Bay business owner heading to trial

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge has ruled the criminal case against Morro Bay business owner Giovanni DeGarimore can move forward to trial.

DeGarimore, the owner of Giovanni's Fish Market and Galley, faces charges of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of child pornography.

During his preliminary hearing on Thursday, two Atascadero Police Department investigators testified that in 2023, DeGarimore's ex-girlfriend reported finding child pornographic material on his computer. The investigators said a search of DeGarimore's Google account found multiple searches for underage pornographic material and additional images were found on his phone and other devices. They also said that searches of his three properties in Atascadero, Cambria and Bradley resulted in the discovery of four assault rifles and a handgun.

Defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu called no witnesses but told KSBY News that they're preparing for trial and did not expect anything more than what took place on Thursday. He also said that one gun charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

DeGarimore is due back in court on April 21 for arraignment.

