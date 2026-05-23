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Cuesta College celebrates 2026 graduating class

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Cuesta College's 61st Commencement Ceremony was held on Friday, May 22, 2026.
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With a little pomp and circumstance, Cuesta College graduates walked across the stage and into their future Friday evening in San Luis Obispo.

Approximately 1,500 graduates from the fall, spring and summer terms took part in the college's 61st Commencement Ceremony, earning more than 2,000 degrees collectively.

The class of 2026 represented many walks of life, with graduates ranging in age from 18 to 76.

Graduate Maria Sendejas is looking forward to what's next.

"It's a feeling of accomplishment overall and the future - I'm really excited for what's to come and my pathway is to become a teacher, so I'm looking forward to that," Sendejas said.

Hundreds of students earned honors and high honors and 32 graduates earned a 4.0, according to the college.

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