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Cuesta College opens new $37 million Campus Center

State‑of‑the‑art facility serves as the new gateway to Cuesta’s San Luis Obispo campus, uniting student services, offices, and community spaces.
Cuesta College opens new $37 million Campus Center
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Cuesta College’s new Campus Center is officially open, marking a major milestone for the San Luis Obispo campus.

The $37 million, 33,000‑square‑foot facility now serves as the main entrance to campus. It brings student services, administrative offices, and community spaces together under one roof.

The Campus Center offers upgraded parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and a new bus stop to make getting to campus easier for students, staff, and visitors.

Campus officials say the new center is part of ongoing efforts to modernize facilities and create a more welcoming environment for the campus community.

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